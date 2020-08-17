Boil-water order issued for Kimberly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KIMBERLY — The city of Kimberly has issued a boil-water order after a software failure with the city's well pumps.

City Councilman Jim Eisenhower posted on Facebook that the pump pressure fell below 20 psi. causing the order.

Residents should use bottled water for drinking and food-prep, or, if bottled is unavailable, bring water to a rolling boil for a full minute before cooking or consumption.

Eisenhower posted he was hopeful the pump would be back up and running and tested all-clear within 24 hours.

