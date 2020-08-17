You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boil-water order issued for Kimberly
0 comments
breaking

Boil-water order issued for Kimberly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Small Towns

The Kimberly City Hall sits open Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Kimberly.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — The city of Kimberly has issued a boil-water order after a software failure with the city's well pumps.

City Councilman Jim Eisenhower posted on Facebook that the pump pressure fell below 20 psi. causing the order.

Residents should use bottled water for drinking and food-prep, or, if bottled is unavailable, bring water to a rolling boil for a full minute before cooking or consumption.

Eisenhower posted he was hopeful the pump would be back up and running and tested all-clear within 24 hours.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this story.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News