EDEN — A boil water order is in effect for the city of Eden due to a generator failure.
The city in Jerome County found out about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that the electricity had gone out and blew the batteries to the generator for Eden’s water system, city clerk Sharon Way said.
Residents in Eden must boil water before using it. Way said the boil water order could be lifted by Friday, but she’s not sure yet.
