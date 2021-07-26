Body of missing swimmer found near Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS — The body of a 15-year-old girl was found Monday morning, five days after she went missing while swimming at Pillar Falls.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said friends reported the Twin Falls girl, whose name has not been released, went underwater and did not resurface just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Twin Falls County deputies and Search and Rescue Dive Team members conducted an extensive search Thursday night and the following two days. The Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Power worked to reduce the water flow to the falls to help with the search.

On Saturday evening, searchers determined they had done what they could, and divers would not return the next day. Spot checks were done on the water throughout the day Sunday, deputies monitored from the bridge, and Twin Falls sheriff and Twin Falls Police drone operators continued air searches.

A police drone operator located the body at 7:30 Monday, about the same time a homeowner on the canyon called to report seeing her.

