The body of a missing Gooding man was found late Saturday afternoon, Gooding County Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine said.

A prayer vigil for 58-year-old Roger Driesel was scheduled for later that afternoon.

Driesel was found in a shop at one of his two residences, this one east of Gooding.

He had been missing since May 15.

The body was found at 1848 S. 2100 E., under a tarp. The condition of the body suggests foul play, Misseldine told the Times-News.

There are suspects but no arrests at this time, he said.

The autopsy is set for Wednesday because of Memorial Day holiday.

Gooding County Sheriff Shawn Gough confirmed the body was found in Gooding County.

