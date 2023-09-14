The family of a missing Ketchum man has confirmed that his body was found Wednesday in a canal following a Sunday morning accident in Jerome County.

Jhoder Gomez-Catay, 21, had left a party early Sunday morning when he missed a turn and drove into the North Side Canal northwest of Jerome.

The family of Gomez-Catay said he was driving on 300 North at about 3:40 a.m. with 25-year-old Wilder Ramos in the passenger seat. Family members driving behind Gomez-Catay stopped when they saw him go off the road and tried to get both men out of the canal.

Ramos’ wife jumped into the canal and saved him. The missing man’s younger brother tried unsuccessfully to save him before he disappeared.

Family members from Wyoming, Utah and Idaho drove to Jerome after they heard about the accident to help in the search for his body.

Gomez-Catay’s aunt, Yuliana Gomez, who came from Utah, told the Times-News that family members hadn’t left the area prior to being notified that the body had been found.

“We haven’t left just in case we see him,” Yuliana Gomez told the Times-News early Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve been sleeping in cars, sleeping outside. We even bought an inflatable mattress and floated the canal trying to find his body but had no luck. After it popped, we went to get another one and tried again.”

Yuliana Gomez said her nephew had moved eight months ago from Peru to the Wood River Valley area and didn’t know the area very well.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday declined to release information about the recovered body.

Gomez-Catay’s sister, Yulisa Gomez, confirmed that the body recovered Wednesday was that of her brother. The family plans to hold a memorial service in the Wood River Valley.