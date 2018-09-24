The Idaho Water Resource Board recently voted to approve $232,930 in flood-management grants to four different entities statewide, as recommended by the board’s Finance Committee. Applicants were required to provide at least a 50 percent match and begin work by November 2018. The grant amounts were as follows:
- $85,340 to the Twin Falls Canal Company for a $591,800 project that is expected to reduce flood damage to residential properties downstream of the East Perrine Coulee. The coulee is a major natural drainage for several thousand acres of farmland. After leaving the East Perrine Wetland, the coulee delivers irrigation water to two farms, and conveys water through two rural subdivisions and finally through the City of Twin Falls for two miles before discharging into the Snake River.
The coulee has a history of occasional flooding during the summer and winter. Upscale housing developments have replaced farm lands and there has been a corresponding increase in property damage due to flooding on the coulee. The objective of the 24-acre project is to retain and moderate flood flows to create a buffer from flood damage downstream of the coulee, and to remove an estimated 3,000 tons of sediment and associated nutrients annually prior to discharging to the Snake River. The removal of the sediments in the pond and wetlands will help the Snake River attain the Clean Water Act total maximum daily load water quality targets that have not been achievable in the past, the Water Board said.
Of the total project costs, $350,000 is associated with the TFCC’s purchase of a parcel of land for constructing the project.
- $115,460 to the Nez Perce Soil & Water Conservation District and Nez Perce County to fix an erosion choke-point along Bear Creek next to a road that provides the only access to the community of Peck. The total cost of that project is $556,681.
- $26,105 to the City of Pocatello to implement a $70,000 streambank stabilization and flow-control project along a 300-foot section of Pocatello Creek in Pocatello.
- $6,025 to Riverside Village in Garden City to repair a damaged diversion structure. The total cost of that project is $15,980.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.