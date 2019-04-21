TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Mountain Bluebird Association will meet at 7:15 p.m. April 30 at the Twin Falls Public Library Board Room, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The group will plan for the success of future bluebird trail monitoring.
A video will be shown, taken from inside a nesting box as the birds make their nest, lay their eggs and feed the hatched babies until they leave the nest. Information about the dangers of using wrong nesting boxes and the harm they can do will be discussed.
