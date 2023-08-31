A rare blue supermoon is seen in the night sky on Wednesday in Twin Falls. It was the second full moon in August, making it 'blue' and considered a supermoon because it was closer and brighter than usual. The next blue supermoon isn’t in the forecast until 2037.
A rare blue supermoon is seen in the night sky Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Photos: Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the globe
A peacock sits on a chimney as a nearly full moon rises behind it, in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August 30 will see the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A.
The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August 30 sees the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
A Supermoon is seen on the sky as a woman walks on the street, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August 30 sees the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Themba Hadebe
The supermoon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea as a boat passes at Konnos bay near Ayia Napa and Protaras on the eastern part of the island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
The supermoon rises behind Ayioi Anargiroi Orthodox church near Ayia Napa and Protaras in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It is dubbed a supermoon because it is closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
The full moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It is dubbed a supermoon because it is closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
The supermoon rises in the sky of Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana
The supermoon rises in the sky over the houses of Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana
The August Super Blue Moon sets behind a historical building and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, as people walk in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It is dubbed a supermoon because it is closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko
The moon known as blue moon rises behind the small village of Ujue, northern Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
A supermoon rises over the Colosseum in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
The supermoon rises behind the Chlemoutsi medival castle in Kyllini, Peloponnese, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
The full moon rises beyond the Martyrs statue, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August 30 will see the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
Akıncı unmanned aerial craft passing in front of the Supermoon during a demonstration flight on the first day of Teknofest technology and aerospace festival in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
A supermoon rises over Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
People watch a supermoon rise above Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. It's the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
A rare Blue Supermoon rises over Lake Michigan as spectators watch from Chicago's 31st Street beach Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
The supermoon, blue moon, rises behind a thick layer of clouds near a statue of the angel Moroni perched atop The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kensington, Md. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A super moon rises behind Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in New York. A rare blue supermoon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers Wednesday night. It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
A man watches from the upper deck of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the moon rises in the distance Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
The full moon rises beyond a sign in the outfield during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A blue supermoon rises between the Salesforce Tower and the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
Photos: Supermoon graces skies worldwide
A supermoon rises over the Mediterranean Sea, in front of a residential compound, in the southern coastal city of Mersin, Turkey, Wednesdsay, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
The full moon rises over the Mediterranean sea as people on a boat enjoy, in southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
The Buck Supermoon rises behind lights near the town of Aegio, in the northern Peloponnese, Greece, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
The full moon rises in the evening behind the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon is close to the earth, which is why it is called a supermoon. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)
Robert Michael
Numerous people stand on the Olympiaberg and look at the sunset or the moonrise in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The moon shows up in the night to Wednesday as a supermoon. In the south clouds have partly prevented the view of the moon. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
Sven Hoppe
The full moon rises over the Statue of King Faisal I, in central Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
The full moon rises over Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
The full moon rises over the Sforzesco Castle, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
A plane passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”==a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
A bird passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”--a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
16 stunning images of last night's supermoon
The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
The full moon rises between two towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
A supermoon rises behind sculpture of Tomislav of Croatia, the first Croatian king, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic
A seagull is silhouetted against a supermoon, in Rome, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Roof decorations on the corner tower at the Forbidden City depicting sacred beasts are silhouetted against a supermoon, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Beijing. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Sculptures of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral are silhouetted on the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
The full moon rises over the cross of St. Joseph Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. . (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light, Monday, June 13, 2022, in York, Maine. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a Supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
People watch the rising moon Monday, June 13, 2022, in East Boston, Mass. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
The full moon rises over Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
The full moon rises in the clouds over a church in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
Rare Blue Supermoon Lights Up Night Sky
Cheddar
