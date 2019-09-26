TWIN FALLS — The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely — beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types — to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities follow:
Hailey
- Thursday — 1 to 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road
- Friday — 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Twin Falls
You have free articles remaining.
- Oct. 9 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
- Oct. 14 — 1 to 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive North
- Oct. 15 — 11 a.m.—6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Wendell
- Oct. 7 — 1 to 6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho St.
Filer
- Oct. 10 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.