TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Fire Management program transferred five wildland fire engines to local fire districts during a ceremony Thursday at the BLM Twin Falls District Office.
The recipients were the Bliss Rural Fire District, Notch Butte Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Raft River Rural Fire Protection District, Saylor Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association and the Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
The engines were transferred under BLM’s Rural Fire Readiness program to provide equipment to local wildland firefighting partners at no cost.
“We are pleased to make this engine transfer happen for so many of our rural partners on the Twin Falls District,” BLM Idaho State Director John Ruhs said in a statement. “Through this transfer, we are enhancing the ability to suppress wildland fires that threaten communities, property and natural resources in south-central Idaho.”
You have free articles remaining.
Community partnerships between the BLM and local fire departments are crucial to wildfire response on private, state and federal lands that support grazing, recreation, wildlife and other values important to local economies.
For the past several years, these fire engines have served in each of the Burley, Jarbidge and Shoshone Field Offices within the BLM Twin Falls District, as well as multiple out-of-state assignments in the West.
For more information on the Rural Fire Readiness program, go to blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/rural-fire-readiness-program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.