TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Fire Management Program will formally transfer excess BLM Type 4 wildland fire engines to local fire districts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the district office, 2878 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Recipients will be the Bliss Rural Fire District, Notch Butte Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Raft River Rural Fire Protection District, Saylor Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association. This transfer of engines embodies the spirit of being a good neighbor as part of the Rural Fire Readiness Program.
For more information, call 208-736-2352 or email hnelson@blm.gov.
