CAREY — The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office has said it will lift emergency closures on public lands in Blaine County on Wednesday.
The closures were in place for the area near the Sharps Fire. The Upper Quigley Canyon and Cove Creek Roads will remain temporarily closed.
“As crews are in the mop up stage, the concern for hazardous conditions and firefighter safety has eased significantly, so it’s time to lift the closure in these areas,” Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in a statement.
For information, visit idahofireinfo.com.
