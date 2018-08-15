Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sharps Fire

A Sawtooth hotshot surveys fire activity on a ridge overlooking the Sharps Fire.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF INCIDENT INFORMATION SYSTEM

CAREY — The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office has said it will lift emergency closures on public lands in Blaine County on Wednesday.

The closures were in place for the area near the Sharps Fire. The Upper Quigley Canyon and Cove Creek Roads will remain temporarily closed.

“As crews are in the mop up stage, the concern for hazardous conditions and firefighter safety has eased significantly, so it’s time to lift the closure in these areas,” Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in a statement.

For information, visit idahofireinfo.com.

Tags

