FAIRFIELD — The BLM Shoshone Field Office has lifted the emergency closure of about 3,840 acres of BLM-administered lands adjacent to the Stewart Creek fire area in Camas County.

The emergency closure included all BLM-managed lands south of the National Forest boundary and north of Hill City — north of Idaho endowment lands within the Chimney Creek area. The main access into this area, Chimney Creek Road, has also been re-opened by Camas County.

“Despite the lifting of this closure on BLM managed lands, I want to remind potential visitors that Sawtooth National Forest lands in the fire area are still closed to public entry. It’s important to avoid the burned area as firefighters continue to work within and adjacent to the perimeter throughout the fall months,” BLM Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in a statement. “Firefighters continue to work hot spots, rehabilitate disturbed areas and address potential safety hazards like snags and rolling debris along existing roads and trails.”

