FAIRFIELD — The BLM Shoshone Field Office has lifted the emergency closure of about 3,840 acres of BLM-administered lands adjacent to the Stewart Creek fire area in Camas County.
The emergency closure included all BLM-managed lands south of the National Forest boundary and north of Hill City — north of Idaho endowment lands within the Chimney Creek area. The main access into this area, Chimney Creek Road, has also been re-opened by Camas County.
“Despite the lifting of this closure on BLM managed lands, I want to remind potential visitors that Sawtooth National Forest lands in the fire area are still closed to public entry. It’s important to avoid the burned area as firefighters continue to work within and adjacent to the perimeter throughout the fall months,” BLM Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in a statement. “Firefighters continue to work hot spots, rehabilitate disturbed areas and address potential safety hazards like snags and rolling debris along existing roads and trails.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.