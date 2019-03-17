TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office has announced it will extend the South Hills area seasonal road closure, which began on Jan. 15, until driving conditions improve. Wet weather throughout February and early March has saturated roadbeds, making the roads highly susceptible to rutting and other kinds of damage.
Roads including Dry Creek, Cherry Spring, North Cottonwood Creek and Indian Springs will remain closed until at least March 22. The closure for Indian Springs begins 1 1/2 miles south of Foothills Road. Signs are posted in the area to notify the public of the road closures, as well as any two-tracks or trails tied to these roads.
“The wet weather we experienced in February and early March will be great for habitat and watershed conditions this spring,” Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said in a statement. “However, the road conditions are just not ready for regular travel yet. The 10-day weather forecast indicates a drying and warming trend which should improve conditions and allow us to lift the closure by March 22.”
The closure applies to all motorized vehicles except those specifically authorized to access the area. Motorized travel authorization is provided for search and rescue operations, emergency medical services, law enforcement personnel and administratively approved actions such as livestock grazing, access to private lands and resource monitoring or research studies.
For more information, call Dennis Thompson at 208-677-6600.
