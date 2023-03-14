The Bureau of Land Management has extended winter restrictions on motorized travel in areas of the South Hills until April 15.

According to a press release, roads in the South Hills area south of Twin Falls are still covered in snow, and wintering deer herds are hanging in the lower elevation areas. The closure is to help limit disturbances to wildlife needing additional protection.

“The amount of snowpack in the South Hills area makes it necessary for us to extend this closure,” BLM Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said in the press release. “The roads are just not ready for travel yet, and it is a crucial time to limit disturbance for wintering herds of deer living on their fat reserves.”

The area is still open to the public for non-motorized use.

Signs are posted in the area to notify the public of the temporary closure to the following roads, as well as any two-tracks or trails tied to the following roads: Dry Creek, Dry Gulch, Cherry Springs, Indian Springs and North Cottonwood Creek.

The seasonal closure applies to all motorized vehicles (including e-bikes) except those specifically authorized to access the area.

Motorized travel authorization is provided for search and rescue operations, emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel, administratively approved actions, such as livestock grazing, access to private lands and resource monitoring or research studies.

Violating this closure may result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 12 months in prison.

For more information regarding this annual seasonal road closure, or nearby areas available for motorized travel throughout the winter, please contact Dennis Thompson, BLM Burley outdoor recreation planner, at 208-677-6600. To learn more about the South Hills, visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/south-hills.