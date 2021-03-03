BLM to expand outdoor recreation opportunities in Wood River Valley

SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office released a decision Monday to expand opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, camping and other types of outdoor recreation in Blaine County and a small portion of Camas County.

The decision record for the Wood River Valley recreation and access environmental assessment authorizes construction of about 81 miles of new trails as well as seven new trailheads and 21 new designated dispersed campsites, primarily in the Kelly and Quigley gulches and Cove Creek. It also changes some existing trail designations to allow the use of e-bikes.

Additionally, the decision modifies existing seasonal off-highway vehicle use restriction areas. The restrictions would be implemented annually from Jan. 1 to April 30 and are expanded to include more of the urban interface areas and important wildlife corridors throughout the Wood River Valley.

This decision also allows the BLM to implement restrictions to protect wintering wildlife only when conditions warrant and only in areas where animals are congregating. This may include any human activity impacting deer and elk during times when they are most vulnerable, between January and April.

The final decision incorporates proposals from the public and is consistent with local government planning efforts.