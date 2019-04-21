BOISE — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has announced an opportunity for its next artist-in-residence in the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. The program offers professional artists the opportunity to pursue their art, inspired by the majesty of Idaho public lands.
The selected artist will visit this scenic area guided by BLM staff for one week in May or June. The residency is open to all professional artists over 18 years of age who are U.S. citizens.
All disciplines of artists will be considered including photographers, painters, sculptors, videographers, writers, poets, musicians and composers. Final selections will be based on the merit and professionalism of the artist and the proposal presented in the application. Selected works from the artist will be showcased to the public in a venue to be announced and will be included in future BLM exhibits and publications.
Interested applicants must submit a cover letter detailing their interest in the program, a proposed project, a professional resumé and a minimum of five artwork samples in electronic format. A panel of professional artists and BLM staff will review the applications to select the artist.
Applications will be accepted until April 26. To apply or to learn additional information about the program, go to blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence.
For more information, call Cory Coffman at 208-384-3485 or email ccoffman@blm.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.