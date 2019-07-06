TWIN FALLS -- Twin Falls District BLM Fire Management, along with rural fire departments, responded to multiple fires Saturday afternoon near Hazelton. All three fires were reported between 3:35 p.m. and 4:48 p.m.
Wilson Fire
● Location: approximately two miles northeast of Hazelton
● Size: estimated 250 acres
● Containment: estimated 7/7 at 10 p.m.
● Control: estimated 7/8 at 8 p.m.
● Resources: two Boise BLM engines, one Boise BLM dozer, three overhead, three Twin Falls BLM engines, one water tender
● Fuel type: grass, brush
● Fire behavior: running and smoldering
● Structures threatened: none
● Cause: undetermined
Cinder Butte Fire
● Location: approximately five miles northeast of Hazelton
● Size: estimated 25 acres
● Containment: unknown
● Control: unknown
● Resources: First Segregation Rural Fire Department, two Twin Falls BLM Fire engines and two single engine air tankers (SEATs)
● Fuel type: grass, brush
● Fire behavior: running
● Structures threatened: none
● Cause: undetermined
Crest View Fire
● Location: approximately four miles northeast of Hazelton
● Size: estimated 30 acres
● Containment: estimated for 7/6 at 10 p.m.
● Control: estimated for 7/7 at 5 p.m.
● Resources: one Twin Falls BLM Fire engine
● Fuel type: grass, brush
● Fire behavior: running
● Structures threatened: none
● Cause: undetermined
