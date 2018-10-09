BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management has announced it is re-opening the public call for nominations for open positions on the Twin Falls District Resource Advisory Council.
Resource advisory councils provide advice and recommendations for the BLM to consider on a range of resource and land management issues.
The open positions are in the following categories:
- Category 1 — public-land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the commercial timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use and commercial recreation
- Category 2 — representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities and wild horse and burro organizations
- Category 3 — representatives of state, county or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions that are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.
For the Twin Falls District, send nominations by Oct. 31 to Heather Tiel-Nelson by calling 208-736-2352. There are two openings in Category 1, three openings in Category 2 and one opening in Category 3. A term on the RAC is three years.
People may nominate themselves or others to serve on the council. Nominees must be residents of the state and will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education and knowledge of the council’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus-building and collaborative decision-making.
A letter of reference, a completed RAC application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications must accompany all nominations.
For more information, call M.J. Byrne at 208-373-4006.
