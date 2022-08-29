BLM launches investigation after laser pointed at plane near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management has launched an investigation after a laser was pointed at one of its firefighting aircraft in mid-July.

The air tanker was approaching Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, near sundown when the laser was pointed at it, hampering the pilots' ability to see, BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said.

“It was extremely dangerous,” Brizendine said.

The pilots had some difficulty landing the plane and one pilot had vision problems driving his vehicle home.

Officials believe the laser came from the northeast section of Twin Falls, north of Falls Avenue and east of Eastland Drive, she said.

“I was kind of shocked to hear about it,” airport manager Bill Carberry said.

It was the first incident of laser-pointing he had heard take place near the airport.

It’s a federal offense to point lasers at aircraft.

There is a chance that whoever is involved might not be aware of the danger, Brizendine said, and she wants the public to be educated on the matter.

The air tanker involved in the incident is a large aircraft, capable of carrying 2,000 to 4,000 gallons of fire retardant or water. It carries two pilots and was returning from fighting the Moose Fire north of Salmon.

Brizendine asks the public to contact her with information regarding the incident. She can be contacted at 208-308-5991 or kbrizendine@blm.gov.