BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management in Idaho has announced that it is seeking public nominations for open positions on its Resource Advisory Councils. These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
The BLM maintains four such advisory committees in Idaho for the agency’s Boise, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Coeur d’Alene districts. The RACs are formally chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities. The RAC members serve for three-year terms.
The RACs are critical to help the BLM continue to be a good neighbor in communities served by the bureau, providing advice and recommendations on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues and wild horse and burro herd management issues. The agency’s goal is to ensure that the membership of each Resource Advisory Council encompasses a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds to guide the BLM’s work as effectively as possible.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of the state or states where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
For an application form, go to blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/GetInvolved_RACApplication.pdf.
Each of BLM Idaho’s four RACs has different positions open in the following categories:
- Category One — representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development, federal grazing permit holders, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicles users and commercial and developed outdoor recreation
- Category Two — representatives of archeological and historic organizations, dispersed recreation users, wild horse and burros organizations and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations
- Category Three — Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized, academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences, employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources, representatives of state, county, or local elected office and the public at large
Following are the positions being recruited for each of BLM Idaho’s four RACs. Send nominations by June 14 to the contacts listed below:
- Boise District, Mike Williamson, 208-384-3393 — three positions in Category 1, two positions in Category 2 and three positions in Category 3
- Twin Falls District, Heather Tiel-Nelson, 208-736-2352 — four positions in Category 1, four positions in Category 2 and four positions in Category 3
- Idaho Falls District, Sarah Wheeler, 208-524-7550 — four positions in Category 1, three positions in Category 2 and three positions in Category 3
- Coeur d’Alene District, Suzanne Endsley, 208-769-5004 — two positions in Category 1, three positions in Category 2 and four positions in Category 3
For more information, call M.J. Byrne at 208-373-4006.
