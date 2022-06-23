BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council’s Lava Ridge Subcommittee to meet

BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Resource Advisory Council’s Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee will host a meeting to discuss a variety of topics pertaining to the proposed project. The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 7, via Zoom. A complete agenda and Zoom connection information are available at blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/idaho/lava-ridge-subcommittee.

Agenda items will include an update on the National Environmental Policy Act process that the BLM is implementing to analyze the proposed project, the role of the National Renewable Energy Lab in development of the Environmental Impact Statement, and presentations from various stakeholders regarding their perspectives on the proposed project. There will also be time allotted for public comments.

“The proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project is highly complex and we greatly appreciate the willingness of the Subcommittee members to volunteer their time to learn about it in-depth and to help the Idaho Resource Advisory Council to provide recommendations to the BLM on it,” said Karen Kelleher, Idaho state director for the BLM.

The 15-member BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council provides a forum that brings together stakeholders with diverse interests to provide advice and recommendations to the BLM on issues and challenges associated with the Bureau’s multiple-use mission. The BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council formed the Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee to compile information and conduct research, in accordance with the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council Charter. The BLM Shoshone Field Office is currently developing an Environmental Impact Statement to analyze the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project, a commercial-scale wind energy facility that is proposed to be constructed on BLM-managed public land in southern Idaho.

A public comment period is scheduled for 4 p.m. July 7. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment and time available, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited. Written comments may also be submitted before the meeting via email to MJ Byrne, Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov.

