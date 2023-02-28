In response to a dramatic increase in interest in wind and solar projects on public lands in southern Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management is considering adding steps to the application process that would increase public outreach and get project applicants to assess factors of the proposed location earlier in the process.

Jarod Blades from the BLM presented the Idaho Renewable Energy Strategy during an open house at Canyon Crest on Thursday. The event was held next door to the Lava Ridge open house, which drew hundreds of people from across the Magic Valley.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the interest and proposals for renewable energy,” Blades told the audience. “It’s true across the West, and it’s certainly true here in Idaho. We’re seeing more applications than we’ve ever seen.”

Blades said that not long ago they would get an application for a permit every few years. But after the Biden administration made renewable energy permitting on public lands a priority, the Idaho BLM has been inundated with interest and is looking for ways to improve the process.

Idaho BLM director Karen Kelleher said the renewable strategy adds a few requirements for project applicants to address early on, before it goes to the National Environmental Protection Act or NEPA process.

“With our new process there’s going to be a pre-NEPA phase, so there will be early notification to the public that the applicant is working on a report,” Kelleher told the Times-News. “That report will be available to the public, and there will be public meetings to talk about the report and get additional feedback.”

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is the first renewable application on public lands in Idaho, and Kelleher said the BLM has gained a lot of perspective on what input from applicants would improve the process.

“We’ve learned a lot from going through the Lava Ridge process that we want to be able to apply to any additional wind or solar project in terms of thinking through what the concerns might be, what the issues are, how to avoid and minimize those effects as much as possible,” Kelleher said.

The applicant would be required to produce a report that, among other things, identifies stakeholders, other land uses, rights of way, leases and permits. The goal is to identify and address potential conflicts through public feedback before it goes to the scoping of the NEPA process.

“It’s just gathering information, trying to make the application and plan of development as solid as possible, and really try to resolve conflicts early on before they become a problem, as much as possible,” Kelleher said.

Kelleher said the additional step would take about six months for an applicant to complete.

Lava Ridge Wind Project open house draws a crowd in Twin Falls The BLM has extended the comment period on the draft EIS an additional 30 days.

The BLM is seeking comments on the new strategy and has asked the public to submit anything that is missing from the list of criteria for an energy producer to meet before an application. They are also looking for suggestions on what locations might make good sites for renewable energy projects, Kelleher said.

“To the extent that the public is aware of places they think would be good and low-conflict areas for solar or wind development, we’d love to hear about those kinds of locations,” Kelleher said.

She said they would also like to hear of places that are in high conflict, where solar and wind projects would be a concern.

“BLM is committed to analyze this to the best of our ability, really looking at the project form every angle,” BLM spokesperson Serena Baker told the Times-News. “I hope that is evident in the Lava Ridge project.

“It’s really important to hear back from the public on all of that to make sure that we’re going in the right direction.”

The renewable energy strategy can be reviewed, and comments may be submitted, by visiting www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/renewable-energy/strategy/idaho.