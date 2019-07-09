BOISE — Attend or listen-in to the the Bureau of Land Management’s meeting on wild horses and burros Wednesday. It will take place in Boise and will be streamed live at blm.gov/press-release/national-wild-horse-and-burro-advisory-board-meet-boise-and-washington-dc.
Fifty thousand wild horses and burros are currently in holding pens in America and require your help. A short Adobe Spark wild horses and burros presentation can be seen at spark.adobe.com/page/Fle2tuRJG6XG1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.