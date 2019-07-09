{{featured_button_text}}
Wild Horses BLM

In this May 2017 photo, wild horses that were captured from U.S. rangeland stand in a holding pen at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Wild Horse and Burro Center in Palomino Valley near Reno.

 Scott Sonner

BOISE — Attend or listen-in to the the Bureau of Land Management’s meeting on wild horses and burros Wednesday. It will take place in Boise and will be streamed live at blm.gov/press-release/national-wild-horse-and-burro-advisory-board-meet-boise-and-washington-dc.

Fifty thousand wild horses and burros are currently in holding pens in America and require your help. A short Adobe Spark wild horses and burros presentation can be seen at spark.adobe.com/page/Fle2tuRJG6XG1.

