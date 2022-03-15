BLM extends travel closure in South Hills

BURLEY — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office announced it will extend the South Hills area seasonal road closure until March 30 so that road conditions can improve. The seasonal closures were implemented Jan. 16 to prevent resource damage and protect crucial mule deer winter range and sage grouse habitat.

Signs are posted in the area to notify the public of the closure of the following roads, as well as any two-tracks or trails tied to the following roads:

Dry Creek

Dry Gulch

Cherry Spring

Indian Springs (closure begins 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road)

North Cottonwood Creek

“The road conditions are not ready for regular travel,” Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said. “Snowdrifts are still melting and saturating roadbeds increasing the chances for rutting and other damage.”

The closure applies to all motorized vehicles except those specifically authorized to access the area. Motorized travel authorization is provided for search and rescue operations, emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel, and administratively approved actions such as livestock grazing, access to private lands and resource monitoring or research studies. For more information regarding the road closure, or nearby areas available for motorized travel, please contact Dennis Thompson, BLM Burley Field Office recreation planner, at 208-677-6600.

The original release can be found at blm.gov/press-release/blm-starts-annual-seasonal-closures-south-hills.

