Due to the extensive snowpack lingering in the South Hills area south of Twin Falls, the Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office will extend the seasonal motorized travel closure to Friday, April 28, 2023.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, mule deer herds continue to need protection in this area, which is still open to the public for non-motorized use.

“Mule deer are especially vulnerable this time of year, which is compounded by this year’s late winter snows,” Fish & Game wildlife manager Mike McDonald. “With green-up still weeks away, anything we can do to reduce stress to our deer populations is critical to their survival.”

Signs are posted in the area to notify the public of the temporary closure of the following roads, as well as any two-tracks or trails tied to these roads:

Dry Creek

Dry Gulch

Cherry Spring

Indian Springs (closure begins 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road)

North Cottonwood Creek.

The seasonal closure extension applies to all motorized vehicles (including e-bikes), except those authorized to access the area. Motorized travel authorization is provided for search and rescue operations, emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel, administratively approved actions, such as livestock grazing, access to private lands and resource monitoring or research studies.

Violating this closure may result in a fine up to $1,000, or up to 12 months imprisonment.