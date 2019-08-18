{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management has extended the deadline for public comment on the Draft Four Rivers Field Office Resource Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement to Sept. 23. Project information can be found on the BLM ePlanning page at go.usa.gov/xnsn6.

The BLM encourages the public to provide comments, particularly those concerning the adequacy and accuracy of the proposed alternatives, the analysis of the impacts of their respective management decisions and any new information that would help the development of the plan.

Comments can be submitted through the following means:

For more information, call Ralston at 208-384-3300.

