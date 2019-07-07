{{featured_button_text}}
BLM Fire Training

ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Bureau of Land Management firefighters trained in the Devil's Corral area on Thursday, May 22, 2014. The field day is part of a week long training exercise and the engine leaders completed seven stations that included off-road driving, mobile attack and engine protection.

HAZELTON – Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity gave crews the upper hand against two fires Saturday night, slowing their progression.

Minimal fire activity and light winds allowed firefighters to improve containment lines and mop up hot spots on the blazes near Hazelton, the Bureau of Land Management said in a news release.

The fires were ignited by lightning strikes Saturday afternoon.

The Wilson Fire, near Wilson Lake, is expected to be contained Sunday night and controlled Monday evening after burning 317 acres of grass and brush. The Cinder Butte Fire burned 39 acres and was contained Saturday. The First Segregation Rural Fire Department assisted.

