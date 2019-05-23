MILNER — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office began construction of a new accessible trail this week, in accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, at the Milner Historic Recreation Area. It will run alongside a portion of the original ruts that comprise the Oregon National Historic Trail. When finished, the new trail will boast more than a mile of 6-foot-wide access to the park.
Visitors may experience some disruption during the work week. However, trail construction will not affect access or use of campsites.
“We are so pleased to get this project off the ground and look forward to the improved access the trail will give to those who enjoy recreating at Milner,” Burley field manager Ken Crane said in a statement. “We plan for trail construction to wrap up by mid-August.”
The Milner Historic Recreation Area is a popular area for recreation along the Snake River in Cassia County. It is some 2,050 acres and includes boat ramps and campsites that host 12,700 visitors annually.
