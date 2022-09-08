BLM asks for public's help in Thursday fires

WENDELL — Two human-caused fires were sparked on Bureau of Land Management ground Thursday afternoon and officials are asking the public for information on who may have started them.

“We would like the public to tell us if they saw something,” BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said.

High winds caused the fires to spread rapidly during the afternoon, but winds were expected to die down Thursday evening.

“That will give us a better chance of getting a handle on things,” Brizendine said.

The Sheep Fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. and was estimated Thursday at 2,000 acres, starting near Idaho Highway 46 about three miles north of Wendell.

No structures were threatened late Thursday afternoon, and the fire was moving east, Brizendine said. Responders include the Wendell Rural Fire Department, Notch Butte Rangeland Protection Fire Association and the BLM.

The Eden 2 Fire was reported at 3:30 p.m., burning three miles north of Eden. It is estimated at 2,000 acres, burning brush and grass.

Brizendine was unsure whether the blaze was threatening structures. The First Segregation Fire Department, Sawtooth National Forest and BLM responded to the blaze.

Aircraft were also helping to fight both fires.

The public is asked to call BLM fire investigator Ryan Berlin at 208-312-1697 with information on the cause of the fires.