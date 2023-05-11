Bliss, with its population of 260 people, was among three cities in Magic Valley that were awarded millions of dollars in grants this month by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to update drinking water and wastewater systems.

Mayor Chris Pruett said considering the small population, and all of its 110 water hookups, it would have been “impossible” to fund the projects without some type of grant.

Meeting regulations is so costly “that a little town could never afford it on its own,” Pruett said.

Bliss was awarded more than $7.5 million to construct a new drinking water well, acquire water rights and the possible purchase of land needed for the well. It will also evaluate its current drinking water well for needed improvements.

The city needs another well to be in compliance with the DEQ, the mayor said.

“We need to have two water sources,” Pruett told the Times-News, as access to a previous well owned by Union Pacific was taken away a few years go.

“The whole thing is to get another water source for backup.” The project is expected to take about three years.

The DEQ’s funding process is geared toward small communities that demonstrate the largest need and least ability to pay for drinking and water and wastewater projects, said Nicolas Hiebert, senior water quality engineer, in a written statement.

“We’ve heard from many such communities that the increased funding provided though the state in fiscal year 2023 has been of immense assistance,” Hiebert wrote.

Bliss has benefited with other grants, including one in 2010 for a sewer system.

“The whole town was on septic systems before 2010,” Pruett said.

The upgrade ended up being valuable because when Love’s built its travel stop there in 2020, company officials said Love’s would have located further down Interstate 84 if the city didn’t have a sewer system, Pruett said.

In other awards, the city of Shoshone was awarded $4.4 million to construct a new water storage tank, install an electrical generator and to make other improvements.

Oakley was awarded $673,814 to construct a new well, well house, and storage tank.

In other areas of the state, Driggs, in Teton County, was awarded $1.5 million to projects including rehabilitating its main string source, and the Southside Water and Sewer District in Bonner County was awarded $1.3 million to expand the system’s source water production and evaluate the system’s current storage options and backup power.

The construction projects will be funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Gov. Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022.

Little said water is the state’s most valuable resource, and it’s important to “keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones.”

“That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quantity this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Little said. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low.”