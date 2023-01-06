Blinded? Twin Falls deputy warns motorists about too-bright headlights

TWIN FALLS — Are you blinded by the light?

By looking at various “rants and raves” posts on social media, it appears a growing number of motorists are lit up by drivers not dimming their headlights or not having them adjusted properly.

Frustration has also grown against drivers installing powerful aftermarket LED lights that when turned on have a blinding effect on oncoming motorists.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Sgt. Ken Mencl was recently on a call and an oncoming motorist had a handful of LED lights on.

“It was absolutely blinding,” Mencl said.

He said he understands drivers want to have a good field of vision, even to the point of adding light bars on the front of their vehicles, but in doing so it can come at the expense of others’ safety.

Another motorist, Ashley Garcia of Twin Falls, said she’s been blinded on several occasions as well.

“Driving to work at 6:30 in the morning, I see way too many people with these stupid things,” Garcia said.

Many of the aftermarket LED lights are meant for off-road use, not for public roadways, even if a motorist is on a road without other drivers, Mencl said. Motorists who are overdriving their headlights — moving at a rate of speed that their stopping distance is farther than they can see with their headlights — should slow down.

Perhaps the best advice when it comes to proper headlight use, he said, is to have them bright enough to be seen, but not to the point of blinding other motorists.

“People need to check their lights to make sure they are adjusted properly,” Mencl said. Often misaligned headlights are a result of people modifying their vehicles, either by increasing their tire size or using a lift kit. If they don’t have their headlights adjusted to point at a lower angle after that, “their low beams look like high beams.”

State law says that headlights shall be deemed “glaring” if any part of the main beam strikes the body of a person, vehicle, screen or other object higher than the lamp centers 25 feet or more ahead of the vehicle and in no event shall the main bright portion of the beam be higher than 42 inches at a distance of 75 feet ahead of the vehicle.

Then there is the appeal to common courtesy. Mencl urges people to show respect for other motorists by dimming their lights.

State law mandates that people dim their lights when coming within 500 feet of another motorist. Failure to dim lights could potentially cause a crash when those bright lights shine in the face of someone who has a vision impairment such as astigmatism.

Mencl, who posted an item on the sheriff’s office Facebook page about the too-bright headlights, said it is obvious by the number of comments the post received that people are frustrated and want to see violators cited, but law enforcement officers aren’t always in the right position to ticket everyone.

People will be cited for the violations when law enforcement officers can safely make a traffic stop and don’t have another assignment of a higher priority, he said.

And another thing about headlights: When it’s dark or foggy, turn some lights on and make sure your taillights are on as well, he said.