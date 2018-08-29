Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

EDEN — A fire destroyed an outbuilding Wednesday in Eden after a heat lamp fell into some straw, fire officials say.

Chief Don Utt of the First Segregation Fire District said the blaze started at 2:51 p.m. at 1700 East 1100 South.

Neighbors saw smoke coming from the 20-by-25-foot outbuilding, rescued several pigs and helped fight the fire with a garden hose before fire crews arrived. A number of baby chicks, which were being kept warm by the heat lamp, died in the fire. Some pigs received burn marks but should survive, Utt said.

Utt didn’t have an estimate of the dollar loss. Eight firefirefighters and four fire units responded.

