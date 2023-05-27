Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wayne and Nancy Blauer, of Burley are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Carol Marie Blauer, to Trevor Brian Urry, son of Brian and SueAnn Urry, of Lehi, Utah.

Carol is a 2019 graduate of Burley High School. She served in the Spain, Barcelona, mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is attending Brigham Young University, Provo, in the nursing program.

Trevor is a 2016 graduate of Lehi High School. He served in the Charleston, West Virginia Mission. He is a graduate of Utah Valley University with a degree in finance.

The marriage took place on May 12, 2023, in the Payson, Utah, temple. Open houses were held in burley and in Eagle Mountain, Utah. The couple will reside in Pleasant Grove, Utah, while Carol finishes her schooling.