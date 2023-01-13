 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls

  • 0

Don Sawyer decided to embrace his inner child when he and his oldest son, Donny Sawyer, made the decision to purchase Blast Masters last November. 

Blast Masters offers up a place for Nerf battles among friends and family. 

Blast Masters is an indoor Nerf arena where family and friends can battle it out using Nerf guns to settle disputes and see whose the better marksman. 

Unlimited play can be had for $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $17 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A party room can also be rented. See blastmastersarena.com for more information.

Yes it's legal: New venue offers ax throwing as recreation
PHOTOS: Jumping at JumpTime
Laser Mania!
Gallery: Putters Mini Golf
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Hakime, one of most followed TikTokers in West Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News