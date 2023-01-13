Don Sawyer decided to embrace his inner child when he and his oldest son, Donny Sawyer, made the decision to purchase Blast Masters last November.

Blast Masters is an indoor Nerf arena where family and friends can battle it out using Nerf guns to settle disputes and see whose the better marksman.

Unlimited play can be had for $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $17 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A party room can also be rented. See blastmastersarena.com for more information.

PHOTOS: Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls