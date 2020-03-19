Blaine County under shelter-in-place order after 11 more residents positive for COVID-19

The order prohibits most gatherings outside of homes but allows grocery stores, gas stations, banks, laundromats, dry cleaners and child care providers to stay open.

South Central Public Health District reported the 12 new positive Blaine County tests Thursday afternoon. Two of them are health care workers. One patient was a non-resident who has returned to their home state. Since that state is taking over the investigation, the tally on the district's website shows 16 confirmed cases.

The new cases include six men: one in his 30s, four in their 40s, and one in his 50s. The other six are women: one under 20 years old, two in their 30s, two in their 50s, and one in her 70s.

They join five previously announced cases in Blaine County.

The most recent of those, a man in his 40s who had mild symptoms and is recovering well at home, was the first community spread case in the state.