HAILEY — Authorities are warning of a telephone scam involving a "winning" Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes entry.
Two Hailey residents recently contacted the Blaine County Sheriff's Office about a scam that — had they fallen for it — would have cost them $850.
The couple told Sheriff Steve Harkins that they had been contacted by someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House, a publishing company known for its sweepstakes promotions. The caller told them they had won $250,000.
"Having entered these contests for many years, the couple was excited and initially thought it was legitimate," Harkins said in a Facebook post.
The catch, they told the sheriff, was that they needed to pay $850 to have the money delivered from Boise by a company representative in a Brinks Armored Car escorted by a U.S. marshal.
The caller instructed the couple to send the money to Duklett Clarke, 624 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Augustine, Florida, Harkins said.
“We’ve had publicized numerous scams over the years to protect our community, but this is the first one using Publishers Clearing House we have had reported,” he said. “Fortunately, this couple did not get scammed. We urge you to be very careful with these types of calls and not let anyone separate you from your hard-earned money.”
