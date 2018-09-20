HAILEY — The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees has a new member.
Carey resident Ryan Degn was appointed by the board after being interviewed at the board’s Monday meeting.
Degan was one of two candidates who applied for the board’s Zone 1 vacancy; the other was Bellevue resident Alexis Lindberg.
Board chair Rob Clayton said in a statement that both candidates would bring different strengths to the board and thanked the candidates for their willingness to go through the appointment process in an open public meeting.
In his letter to the board of trustees, Degn wrote, “I look forward to serving our community by working with the board to shape the vision and dreams of our children.” Degn will be sworn in at the Oct. 9 trustees meeting.
Degn has a wife and two children and is employed by Buffalo Electric.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.