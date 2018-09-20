Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HAILEY — The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees has a new member.

Carey resident Ryan Degn was appointed by the board after being interviewed at the board’s Monday meeting.

Degan was one of two candidates who applied for the board’s Zone 1 vacancy; the other was Bellevue resident Alexis Lindberg.

Board chair Rob Clayton said in a statement that both candidates would bring different strengths to the board and thanked the candidates for their willingness to go through the appointment process in an open public meeting.

In his letter to the board of trustees, Degn wrote, “I look forward to serving our community by working with the board to shape the vision and dreams of our children.” Degn will be sworn in at the Oct. 9 trustees meeting.

Degn has a wife and two children and is employed by Buffalo Electric.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments