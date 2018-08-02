HAILEY — The Blaine County School District is seeking volunteers for the board of trustees, three board committees and a curriculum committee.
The board of trustees is accepting letters of interest for the trustee vacancy in Zone 1. For a zone description, go to blaineschools.org/Page/3068.
Applicants living within the Zone 1 boundary should submit a letter of interest to Clerk of the Board Amanda LaChance at the Blaine County School District office, 118 W. Bullion, Hailey, or email amandalachance@blaineschools.org.
Letters should include the applicant’s physical address, phone number, a statement of interest and a brief synopsis of the applicant’s background. The term will expire in January 2020.
The board of trustees is also seeking volunteers to serve on three committees: finance, policy and wellness.
Applicants should go to blaineschools.org and click “District Announcements” at the bottom of the website to read more and fill out the form. The deadline is Aug. 31.
