HAILEY — Returning student registration for Blaine County schools will open on Wednesday while new student enrollment is now open. This is an important part of the planning process for the next school year.

Returning student registration can be accessed through existing Skyward Family Access accounts. It requires a login name and password; parents can use the same login/password as prior years. If you have forgotten these, follow the instructions on the login page or contact your child’s school secretary.

Enrollment is now open to new students for the 2019-20 school year. This includes students new to Blaine County School District who plan on transferring from another school such as Sage, Pioneer Montessori, Syringa Mountain School or Community School and for families planning to move to Blaine County. Parents should begin by contacting the school their child plans to attend. Students who enroll now will be able to sign up for next year’s classes.

For more information and a registration checklist, go to blaineschools.org under “Our District/Registration.”

