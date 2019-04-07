HAILEY — Returning student registration for Blaine County schools will open on Wednesday while new student enrollment is now open. This is an important part of the planning process for the next school year.
Returning student registration can be accessed through existing Skyward Family Access accounts. It requires a login name and password; parents can use the same login/password as prior years. If you have forgotten these, follow the instructions on the login page or contact your child’s school secretary.
Enrollment is now open to new students for the 2019-20 school year. This includes students new to Blaine County School District who plan on transferring from another school such as Sage, Pioneer Montessori, Syringa Mountain School or Community School and for families planning to move to Blaine County. Parents should begin by contacting the school their child plans to attend. Students who enroll now will be able to sign up for next year’s classes.
For more information and a registration checklist, go to blaineschools.org under “Our District/Registration.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.