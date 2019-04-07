HAILEY — Registration for preschool and kindergarten is important for planning purposes and the success of new students. Children with parents who wait until the last minute to register may miss valuable instruction days, or classrooms may have to be rearranged due to changing enrollment numbers.
Registration for preschool, all-day kindergarten and dual immersion kindergarten for Alturas, Bellevue and Hailey Elementary schools will be from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
For all-day kindergarten and dual immersion kindergarten at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School, register from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 111 Eighth St. E., Ketchum. Registration for preschool will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Hemingway.
To register students at Carey School, parents should call 208-578-5040.
All-day kindergarten options include a dual immersion program where students learn in and through two languages. The goals are bilingualism, bi-literacy and high academic achievement in both English and Spanish for all students. Different versions of the program are offered at Alturas and Hemingway Elementary schools.
Half-day preschool is offered at Carey, Bellevue, Hailey and Hemingway elementary schools five days a week on a sliding fee scale. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Preschool students must be age four on or before Sept. 1; kindergarten students must be age five on or before Sept. 1.
Parents or guardians will need to bring an original state-certified birth certificate, documented proof of residency with a physical address in Blaine County and immunization records.
South Central Public Health District will offer immunizations at the Community Campus from 1 to 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for one shot, $40 for two shots and $60 for three shots.
For more information on the preschool and kindergarten programs in Blaine County and for details on proof of residency and immunizations, call 208-578-5000 or go to blaineschools.org.
Prospective parents can contact any of the elementary schools to schedule a tour. Contact information is as follows:
- Alturas Elementary — 208-578-5090, Secretary Andrea Jost, Principal Brad Henson
- Bellevue Elementary — 208-578-5080, Secretary Sharon Boyle, Principal Mark Sauvageau
- Hailey Elementary — 208-578-5070, Secretary Nancy Sutton, Principal Thad Biggers
- Ernest Hemingway STEAM School — 208-578-5050, Secretary Michelle Dion, Principal Tish Short
