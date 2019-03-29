Try 3 months for $3

HAILEY — The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation has recognized the Blaine County School District as a Best Community for Music Education. It is one of the 623 school districts in 41 states so honored, out of the nation’s more than 13,000 school districts.

Now in its 20th year, the BCME program honors schools and school districts for the outstanding efforts of teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of their core curriculum. In cooperation with researchers at the University of Kansas Music Research Institute, the BCME program evaluated schools and districts based on funding, staffing of highly qualified teachers, commitment to standards and access to music instruction.

Music Matters, the condensed guide from the Arts Education Partnership offers key findings regarding the importance of music education. For example, the report found music students do better in English, math and science than their peers without music education, and that more classes in music and the arts correlate with fewer dropouts and suspensions.

Not all of the nation’s school communities are in harmony when it comes to promoting the arts and music education.

“The sad reality is that we have music programs in many secondary schools only because of candy sales and other fundraising efforts, rather than being a line in the school or district budget,” Mary Luehrsen of the NAMM Foundation said in a statement. “Elementary schools are less able to raise funds for music programs. As a result, thousands of elementary schools lack music teachers and music programs.”

A BCME designation has helped raise local awareness of quality music programs from coast to coast. Earning the designation has assisted communities in securing funds for music programs threatened by budget cuts, providing a source of community pride.

For a complete list of districts and schools receiving Best Community, go to nammfoundation.org/articles/bcme-2019-districts.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments