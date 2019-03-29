HAILEY — The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation has recognized the Blaine County School District as a Best Community for Music Education. It is one of the 623 school districts in 41 states so honored, out of the nation’s more than 13,000 school districts.
Now in its 20th year, the BCME program honors schools and school districts for the outstanding efforts of teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of their core curriculum. In cooperation with researchers at the University of Kansas Music Research Institute, the BCME program evaluated schools and districts based on funding, staffing of highly qualified teachers, commitment to standards and access to music instruction.
Music Matters, the condensed guide from the Arts Education Partnership offers key findings regarding the importance of music education. For example, the report found music students do better in English, math and science than their peers without music education, and that more classes in music and the arts correlate with fewer dropouts and suspensions.
Not all of the nation’s school communities are in harmony when it comes to promoting the arts and music education.
“The sad reality is that we have music programs in many secondary schools only because of candy sales and other fundraising efforts, rather than being a line in the school or district budget,” Mary Luehrsen of the NAMM Foundation said in a statement. “Elementary schools are less able to raise funds for music programs. As a result, thousands of elementary schools lack music teachers and music programs.”
A BCME designation has helped raise local awareness of quality music programs from coast to coast. Earning the designation has assisted communities in securing funds for music programs threatened by budget cuts, providing a source of community pride.
For a complete list of districts and schools receiving Best Community, go to nammfoundation.org/articles/bcme-2019-districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.