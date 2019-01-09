Try 1 month for 99¢
Blaine County School District

Wood River High School students walk to school. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BLAINE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

HAILEY — The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees invites the community to next week's work session to provide suggestions and help develop options for next year’s budget.

The board plans a brief presentation on projected revenues and expenses, as well as an update on the financial impact of the supplemental levy passed by voters in March 2018.

The remainder of the work session will utilize small-group discussions led by facilitators, with one trustee listening to each group. Comments and discussion will be recorded, and a summary will be shared with the audience at the end of the evening.

The work session will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Community Campus Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.

Public input is the first step in the budgeting process. Trustees will develop guiding principles for the budget and direct the administration to create a budget that reflects these priorities in a public meeting Jan. 22. Areas of consideration will be the needs of students and staff, closing the achievement gap, state statutory obligations and the results of community input. Final decisions about the budget will be made at board meetings in May and June.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments