Blaine County roadwork

Roadwork on Idaho Highway 75 in Ketchum continues next week.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

KETCHUM — The Idaho Transportation Department will continue repairs this week on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. Work will occur on two stretches of roadway between River Street and Weyyakin Drive in Ketchum. Additional work will also take place near Hailey.

Repairs are expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weather permitting, crews are anticipated to complete work within two weeks.

“Our goal is to complete repairs before temperatures drop below 30 degrees,” ITD area foreman Brad Lynch said in a statement. “The type of work completed in the coming days will be dependent on how much moisture is in the air.”

Some areas will require a detour while work is being performed. Traffic control crews may also be used on various stretches of roadway. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow signs which will be in place to safely direct drivers through the area.

