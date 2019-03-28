HAILEY — Effective April 1, Blaine County will resume paper recycling with a re-focused program processing newspaper, printer and copier paper only.
Recycling requires the highest level of purity which means that the product needs to be free of contaminants. Restricting paper recycling to newspaper and printer paper will ensure that.
Curbside paper pick-up will continue but will follow the new guidelines. Paper for recycling will not be picked up if it is mixed with materials other than those specified.
Blaine County continues to explore other recycling opportunities and will provide updates as viable alternatives arise.
For more information, call 208-788-5574.
