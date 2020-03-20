Blaine County residents ordered to self-isolate; violators could face misdemeanor charge

HAILEY — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued an order Friday for all Blaine County residents to self-isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
The order says anyone who violates it could be charged with a misdemeanor and be fined or jailed.
As of Friday evening, 19 people in Blaine County have tested positive for the disease. Statewide, 31 people have tested positive.
The order says residents must stay at home except to provide or receive essential services, engage in essential activities or work for essential businesses or government organizations.
It directs all businesses and government agencies to stop operations at physical locations in Blaine County, prohibits all non-essential gatherings of any number of people and prohibits all non-essential travel.
The order says COVID-19 is easily transmitted, especially in group settings, and it is essential that its spread be slowed to protect health care providers' ability to handle patients.
All bars and nightclubs were ordered to be closed, and all restaurants, regardless of seating capacity, were ordered to close except for takeout and delivery service.
The other also says all indoor gyms and recreation facilities must close.
Anyone who is experiencing homelessness is exempt from the order and urged to find shelter and seek government assistance, the order says.
Anyone who must leave their home must maintain at least six feet of distance from other people, the order says.
In general, the order allows people to leave their homes for physical activity outdoors, to care for family and pets in other homes, to do essential work as described in the order and to get supplies for their family.
The order includes a complete list of what is considered an essential business, but broadly, all health care workers, grocery stores, food-related businesses, social services, media, gas stations, banks, hardware stores, laundromats, home maintenance, shipping and transportation businesses are considered essential.
County commissioners and the health department encouraged people to read the entire order which can be found online at www.co.blaine.id.us/DocumentCenter/View/11085/March-20th-Blaine-County-Self-Isolation-Order and with this story at Magicvalley.com.