Blaine County residents ordered to self-isolate; violators could face misdemeanor charge

HAILEY — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued an order Friday for all Blaine County residents to self-isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The order says anyone who violates it could be charged with a misdemeanor and be fined or jailed.

As of Friday evening, 19 people in Blaine County have tested positive for the disease. Statewide, 31 people have tested positive.

The order says residents must stay at home except to provide or receive essential services, engage in essential activities or work for essential businesses or government organizations.

It directs all businesses and government agencies to stop operations at physical locations in Blaine County, prohibits all non-essential gatherings of any number of people and prohibits all non-essential travel.

The order says COVID-19 is easily transmitted, especially in group settings, and it is essential that its spread be slowed to protect health care providers' ability to handle patients.

All bars and nightclubs were ordered to be closed, and all restaurants, regardless of seating capacity, were ordered to close except for takeout and delivery service.