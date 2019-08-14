{{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVUE — Blaine County Republicans invite everyone to the annual summer picnic from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at River Sage Stables, 20 Prairie Sun Road, south of Bellevue.

Hear from Steve Yates — a Fox News contributor — about Iran, Taiwan and other national and international issues.

The cost is $10 per person or $25 per couple with children younger than 12. 

To RSVP or purchase raffle tickets, email Julie at GOPBlaineIdaho@gmail.com.

