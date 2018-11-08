HAILEY — Anytime a school bus’ yellow lights are flashing, it is preparing to stop to let students on or off the bus. The question is, what do drivers need to do?
The Blaine County School District reminds drivers when they need to stop for school buses loading or unloading students:
When the red lights flash and the stop sign extends from the side of the bus, all traffic must stop on roads with three lanes or fewer. Remain stopped until the red lights stop and the stop sign is retracted, then drivers may continue on their way.
In areas with four or more lanes of traffic, only the traffic going the same direction as the bus is required to stop. For example: Along Idaho 75, southbound traffic is not required to stop for a northbound bus loading or unloading students. Traffic may continue after the red lights and stop sign are off.
“Anytime you are in the area of a school bus, please watch for students,” transportation supervisor Lance Doby said. “They don’t always watch for traffic. Let’s all make an extra effort to watch for them and help keep our kids safe.”
