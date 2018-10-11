HAILEY — Blaine County has received a grant from the Idaho Department of Lands to participate in a fire mitigation project in the Heatherlands and Starweather areas. This project will be funded by monies provided by land department, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service as part of the State Fire Assistance grant program.
The fire mitigation project will create fuel breaks for the protection of the Heatherlands and Starweather HOAs and increase the probability of successful control of wildfire ignitions by educating landowners and conducting hazard fuel treatment work on non-federal lands.
For more information, call 208-720-1738 or email barbymagic@sunvalley.net or go to blainecounty.org and click on IDOL Grant under Administrative Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.