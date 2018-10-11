Try 1 month for 99¢

HAILEY — Blaine County has received a grant from the Idaho Department of Lands to participate in a fire mitigation project in the Heatherlands and Starweather areas. This project will be funded by monies provided by land department, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service as part of the State Fire Assistance grant program.

The fire mitigation project will create fuel breaks for the protection of the Heatherlands and Starweather HOAs and increase the probability of successful control of wildfire ignitions by educating landowners and conducting hazard fuel treatment work on non-federal lands.

For more information, call 208-720-1738 or email barbymagic@sunvalley.net or go to blainecounty.org and click on IDOL Grant under Administrative Services.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments