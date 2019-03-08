HAILEY — Registration for Blaine County preschool, all-day kindergarten and dual immersion kindergarten will take place the week of April 8.
Prior to registration, tours for prospective kindergarten parents are available at 9 and 10 a.m. Friday and March 15 at Hailey Elementary, 520 S. First Ave., or by calling the school to make an appointment. In addition, Hailey Elementary will hold a kindergarten open house from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday — offering parents a chance to see kindergarten classes in action and learn more about instruction and curriculum.
Tours at Alturas and Bellevue elementary schools and Ernest Hemingway STEAM School are available by appointment. Listed is school contact information:
- Alturas Elementary — 208-578-5090 — Secretary Andrea Jost, Principal Brad Henson
- Bellevue Elementary — 208-578-5080 — Secretary Sharon Boyle, Principal Mark Sauvageau
- Hailey Elementary — 208-578-5070 — Secretary Nancy Sutton, Principal Thad Biggers
- Ernest Hemingway STEAM School — 208-578-5050 — Secretary Michelle Dion, Principal Tish Short
All-day kindergarten options include a dual immersion program in which students learn in and through two languages. Different versions of the program are offered at Alturas and Hemingway elementary schools.
Students entering preschool must be four years old on or before Sept. 1. Students entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.